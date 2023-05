HOLLAND, Atlee Carmichael



Atlee was born February 1, 1953, in Atlanta, Georgia to Truman E. Holland, Sr. and Harriett C. Holland He is survived by his wife, Donna T. Holland; son, Noah T. Holland; daughter, Katharine C. Kratzke; son-in-law, Karl Kratzke; grandson, Karson Kratzke; brother, Truman E. Holland, Jr.; sister, Elizabeth H. Few; and nephew, Michael Few. A private memorial service will be held at a future date.