Hodge, James

HODGE, Jr., James Roe



James "Jimmie" Roe Hodge, Jr. passed away peacefully on March 12, 2022 at his home.



Jimmie grew up in Atlanta. During his early years Jimmie lived on 10th St and later moved to 219 Springdale Dr. He attended 10 St. Elementary and graduated from E. Rivers Elementary and North Fulton High School. While at North Fulton he enjoyed football and life guarding, and his many friends.



Upon graduating he volunteered for the US Merchant Marines. As a Marine he sailed the North Atlantic shipping of Boston and New York to South Hampton, England and Le Harve, France. He dove for the dive team. In 1947 he graduated with a BS degree, obtaining a Naval Reserve Commission as Ensign and a 3rd Assistant Marine Engineer's License.



Jimmie started GA Tech in 1947 and obtained an Industrial Engineering degree in 1950.



Jimmie worked for 21 years for Honeywell and rose to be Sales Manager for the south-east. In 1973 he started Building Environmental Systems Services, a commercial mechanical maintenance company. In 1997 he sold his ownership to his partner, Bill Clinckscales. In 1998 he developed and patented a precast masonry fireplace system making fireplace construction safer and easier to install.



He met Vera Lou Piilola while in Honeywell's training program in Minneapolis, MN. They married in 1951 and remained happily married up until his death some 70 years later. He is survived by Vera, their daughter, Deborah Lou Hodge Harrison, and his grandsons, Wil and James Harrison. Rarely did he miss a game or practice and he also loved picking them up each day from school and getting a snack.



Jimmie was an avid and excellent golfer throughout his adult years. Upon retirement he enjoyed golf with his many friends at Settendown/Ansley Country Club, and the Sea Pines Country Club on Hilton Head, SC. Jimmie and Vera also enjoyed extensive travel. There was the yearly snow skiing trip to Aspen, CO with family and friends, and many golf and scuba diving trips. In addition, he was the "fix it" man around the house.



Jimmie's life will be celebrated and remembered by family and friends at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks friends to consider a donation to The Children's Healthcare-Scottish Rite Hospital or The Leukemia Foundation.



