HITZ, Betty



Betty Sacre Hitz, 93, passed peacefully at home on November 6, 2022. She was born on June 30, 1929 to Ambrose and Blanche Sacre in Augusta, Georgia. She was a graduate of Newberry College in South Carolina and moved to Atlanta after graduation. She met her husband, Thomas R. Hitz, Jr., in Atlanta and they were wed on February 13, 1954. They lived in Odessa, Texas for a year experiencing the oil business. Betty and Tom were very avid golfers and travelers. She was predeceased by her parents; her husband of 46 years; a brother (William Sacre); and her daughter (Jeannette H. Hilger). She is survived by her son, William and his wife, Ellen; grandson, David A. Jones and his wife, Holly; great-granddaughter, Victoria Jones; granddaughter, Rebecca K. Jones and her partner Alex Kambar; son-in-law James Eugene Hilger. There will be a visitation at Wages & Sons Funeral Home, 1031 Lawrenceville Highway Lawrenceville, GA 30046 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. A graveside service will be conducted at Gwinnett Memorial Park, 925 Lawrenceville Highway Lawrenceville, GA 30046 at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Living Grace Lutheran Church, 1812 Cooledge Road Tucker, GA 30084. The family wishes to express their thanks and appreciation to the Piedmont Heart Institute and the nurses and staff of Kindred Hospice for their loving work and devotion.



