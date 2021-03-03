Hines, Isabelle Lamar

LAMAR HINES (COLLIER), Isabelle Eley



Isabelle Lamar Hines died on February 3, 2021 at age 81. She was born Isabelle Eley Collier on March 31, 1939 in LaGrange, Georgia. She was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Perrin Nicholson Collier, both originally of Barnesville, Georgia. She had one sister, Elizabeth "Kitsy" Trotter, sixteen years her senior.



After graduating from LaGrange High School, Isabelle attended the Mount Vernon Junior College in Washington, D.C. While living in Washington, she represented Georgia as a "Princess" of the National Cherry Blossom Festival.



After Mount Vernon, Isabelle attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where she was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. She graduated from Chapel Hill in 1961 with a B.A. in art history and moved to Atlanta. She lived, as many young Atlanta natives and newcomers did, at the Colonial Homes Apartments, just off Peachtree Street – a vibrant and raucous scene, if the stories are to be believed.



Isabelle fell in love with Tom Lamar, a student at Emory Law School from Rome, Georgia. They married in 1963, settling in Ansley Park in 1965, a neighborhood she would call home for the next 55 years. They had two sons, Thomas A. Lamar, III, and Perrin C. Lamar. She was a member of the Ansley Park Garden Club for many years, contributing to the neighborhood's beauty and becoming close friends with many of her Ansley Park neighbors. She was a member of the Piedmont Driving Club.



Isabelle was a regular member at All Saints' Episcopal Church for many decades and an enthusiastic member of its women's St. Luke Chapter. After her husband Tom passed away in 1991, the All Saints' community remained an anchor for her spiritual and social life.



It was at All Saints' that Isabelle came to know and love her fellow parishioner, Steve Hines. Isabelle and Steve married in 1998, enjoying one another's love, companionship, and sense of humor for many years. They continued to reside in Ansley Park, but also enjoyed spending as much time as possible in Highlands, North Carolina.



Isabelle was an extremely creative and talented artist. For more than sixty years, she enjoyed painting with oils and acrylics and drawing with pastels. She studied in Atlanta with the Chatovs, Amelia James, Comer Jennings, and Ouida Canaday, and shared a studio at TULA for many years, showing regularly. Though she painted many portraits – roosters, lobsters, and goats among them - her favorite subjects were landscapes, trees, flowers, and streams. She will be remembered in part by her numerous paintings in private collections throughout the Southeast.



Isabelle is survived by her husband of twenty-three years, Stephen E. Hines; her son Thomas A. Lamar, III and granddaughter Isabelle E. Lamar; and her son Perrin C. Lamar (Karla).



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to All Saints' Episcopal Church, 634 W. Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta, GA 30308.

