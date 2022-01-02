HILL, Sarah Louise



Sarah Louise Hill, 97, passed on December 18, 2021. Born in East Point, GA to Edgar Cicero and Lallie Harris Hill she was a 1942 graduate of Commercial High in Atlanta. Sarah grew up in Grant Park Christian Church and later was a member of Mt. Carmel Christian Church, Stone Mountain. Sarah loved to sew and crochet. Every Christmas nieces, nephews and eventually their children and grandchildren received stocking caps, scarves, and blankets. As a 96-year-old, Sarah crocheted caps to keep preemies warm at Scottish Rite. Sarah was preceded in death by her siblings, Edgar Hill (Hilda), Harriett Barber (Harry), Marion Pace (Earl), Elizabeth Chaffin (LeRoy), and Jean Garland (Tom). She is survived by nieces and nephews James E. Pace, Jr. (Florence), Judy Merritt, Jim Barber (Grace), Pam Johnson, Cheryl Chasin (Joe), Janet Akerson (Randy), Linda Dodson (Mark), Carol Garland, Ronnie Chaffin (Jane), Steve Hill (Niana), Tim Hill (Kim), and David Hill (Christy). A Celebration of Life service will be held at H.M. Patterson Oglethorpe Hill Chapel, January 4, 2022, at 2:00 PM with burial at Crest Lawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be prior to the service from 12:30-1:30. Donations in Sarah's name may be made to Atlanta Mission, Christian City or Seasons Hospice Foundation. Attendees are asked to wear masks.



