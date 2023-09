HILL, Lillie Mae



Mother Lillie Mae Hill, born February 28, 1933, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on September 1, 2023. Celebration of Life will be held September 16, 2023, 12 PM at Mt. Olive Church of God Holiness, 1991 West Princeton Avenue, College Park, GA 30337. Interment at College Park Cemetery, 3600 Adams Street, College Park, GA 30337.



