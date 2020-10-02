HILL, Dorothy
Age 75, of Duluth, passed September 23, 2020. Service October 3, 2 PM at Divine Mortuary Services, Lithonia, GA.
Funeral Home Information
Divine Mortuary Services, LLC - LITHONIA
5620 Hillandale Drive
