Hill, Benjamin

Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Benjamin Hill will be held Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at 1:00 PM, at Murray Brothers Chapel. Reverend Darrell Thomas, officiating. Family and friends are asked to assemble in the chapel at 12:30 PM, on the day of service. Interment Monte Vista Biblical Gardens. Left to cherish his memories are his six sisters: Delores Hill Hopson, Joan Hill Williams (John), Shirley Hill Martin (James), Sandra Hill Carroll, Belinda Hill (his twin), and Pastor Beverly Hill Kempson; five nephews, Keith Hopson, Patrick Hopson (Katrina), Jonathan Williams (Kimberly), Michael Williams (Rhonda), and Terrance Williams; a host of cousins as well as a host of great and great-great nieces and nephews; and those whom he affectionately loved and accepted as his daughters and grandchildren, Takeysha Merritts, Shaquiria Merritts, Desmond Merritts, Diamond Merritts, Alexus Wallace, Unique Jackson, Demonte Wallace and Paishent Merritts; and a host of friends. On Tuesday, public viewing will be held from 12 Noon - 6 PM, at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30331 (404) 349-3000, www.mbfh.com. The service will be streamed live at: https://vimeo.com/murraybrothers.




