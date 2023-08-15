HIGGINS, Patrick John



Patrick John Higgins, 69, passed away Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at Tranquility at Kennesaw Mountain Hospice following a brief illness. He was a faithful member of Peachtree Presbyterian Church and was a leader of Ironmen, a faith-based men's group. Originally from Jacksonville, FL, Pat graduated from The University of South Florida and was an avid, lifelong fan and supporter of his beloved Florida State University Seminoles. Pat was an ardent golfer and fisherman, and spent his successful career in the golf apparel and equipment industry, representing a multitude of national brands. He garnered numerous state, regional and national sales awards during his career. Pat loved life and was happiest when surrounded by his family and friends, all of whom will miss him dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents, John "Jack" and Helen Higgins; and is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Patti Hamilton Higgins; and their two beloved four-legged "children", Sophie and Colt. He also leaves behind brothers-in-law, Stan (Claudia) Hamilton and Denny Hamilton, as well as numerous nieces and nephews, several godchildren, and lifelong close friends whom he considered to be extended family. The family will hold a private service on Friday, August 18, 2023, followed by a Celebration of Life from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at the Atlanta Country Club, 500 Atlanta Country Club Drive, Marietta, GA 30067. It was Pat's wish that any memorial tributes be made in the form of charitable donations to the American Heart Association or to Peachtree Presbyterian Church. Mayes Ward Dobbins Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



