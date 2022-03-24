ajc logo
Hicks, Mary

HICKS, Mary (Pless)

Dr. Mary L. Hicks went to be with the Lord on March 18, 2022. She is survived by her husband, Dea. Clarence Hicks; 5 daughters; 6 sons; sister, Rubye Parks; and grandchildren. She was an educator and civil rights activist for over 25 years. She founded The Mary L. Hicks Foundation and was a member of Antioch Baptist Church North. Visitation: March 27, 2022, 12-8 PM, Gus Thornhill's Funeral Home (family will be present from 2-4 PM), 1315 Gus Thornhill Jr. Dr., East Point. Services: March 28, 2022, 12 PM, Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 815 Lynhurst Dr. SW, Atlanta. Interment: Lincoln Cemetery, 2275 Joseph E. Boone Blvd NW, Atlanta. To honor Dr. Hicks or support the family, visit www.marylhicks.org or call 202-372-7737.

Funeral Home Information

Gus Thornhill's Funeral Home

1315 Gus Thornhill Jr. Dr.

East Point, GA

30344

https://www.gusthornhillsfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

