David Guy Hicks, 74, of Duluth, Georgia, peacefully entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior on Sunday, April 16, 2023 surrounded by his loving family. Celebration of Life services for David will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Crowell Brothers Peachtree Chapel at 3:00 PM with Pastor Pastor Brian Holland officiating. The family will welcome friends prior from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM at the Crowell Brothers Peachtree Chapel.



David was born July 10, 1948, in Atlanta, GA, to the late Marvin Hicks Sr. and the late Eunice Hicks. Also preceding in death is his brother, Paul Hicks.



David is survived by the love of his life, Jennifer Hicks; daughter, Melissa Baker; sons, David (Lori) Hicks, Matthew (Angie) Hicks, and Tyler Hicks; grandchildren, Zach Hicks, Lora Hicks, Alex Hicks, Kendall Baker, Jimmy Baker, Elizabeth Baker, Ryland Pendley, Caroline Hicks, Kate Hicks, Lucy Hicks; great-grandchildren, Paislee Baker, James Baker, Berkley Baker, Reese Hicks, Wynn Hicks; sister, Connie (Larry) Dorsey; brother, TC (Sharon) Hicks; as well as a host of nieces and nephews and dear friends.



David was the owner and operator of DH Supply Company. David was an avid Golfer and member of Sugarloaf Golf Club. He loved his family, golf, football, and his Red Man.



In lieu of flowers David specific request were that contributions be made to support diabetes resources at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta - give.choa.org/site/Donation2?df_id=1480&mfc_pref=T&1480.donation=form1&s_src=home.



Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. (770) 448-5757.




