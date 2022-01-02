HICKMAN, Ronald Elias



Ronald Elias Hickman died peacefully at his Marietta home on December 30, 2021 after a lengthy illness. He played a tough hand with courage and good humor. Ron was born on January 14, 1949 in Hickmans Crossroads, North Carolina. He grew up on his family's farm, where he formed his lifelong love of the outdoors. He attended Shallotte School for twelve years before graduating from Charleston Southern University, where he spent time fishing in the pond behind his dorm and supplying classmates with the fried catch of the day. Ron moved to Atlanta in 1974 to work in the engineering and procurement business. He left the corporate world to found Hickman Expeditions, an adventure travel and saltwater fly-fishing venture, traveling and guiding extensively in Central and South America, Canada, and Africa. He was a writer and master craftsman, whose handmade fly rods were prized by collectors including Ted Turner and President Jimmy Carter, who wrote, "It's a great rod; my favorite."



Ron spent later years at the family cabin in Blairsville, Georgia, continuing to write, hunt, fish, kayak, and hike. He was an avid birder, and his life list was extensive. His charm and love of life were legendary. He was predeceased by his father and mentor Harold Elias Hickman. He is survived by his mother Virginia Bellamy Post of Wilmington, North Carolina, his loving wife Marcia Hair Hickman of Marietta and Blairsville, son Josh Hickman (Karla) of Mt. Vernon, Washington, daughter Katie Posey (Jared) of Mt. Vernon, Washington, son Jesse Hickman (Denise) of Tinamaste, Costa Rica, son Patrick Kelley of Naples, Florida, son Ben Kelley (Sandra) of Kennesaw, Georgia, brother Dan Hickman (Susan) of Wilmington, North Carolina, sister Shannon McLeod of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, brother-in-law Jimmy Hair (Suzanne) of Charlotte, North Carolina, his emotional support cat Louis Winthorp III, and scores of nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. He cherished his role as grandfather to Jacob, Devin, Anna, Michael, Kaylee, Hunter, Kaya, Cedar, and Luca. No memorial service is planned at this time due to Covid restrictions. Family will gather in the North Georgia Mountains next summer and swap Ronnie stories around the campfire. His ashes will be scattered in his favorite place, Tiger Key in Everglades National Park. Donations in his memory can be made to Audubon Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary, https://corkscrew.audubon.org.



Southern Cremations & Funerals in Marietta is in charge of arrangements.

