Hendricks, Harold

HENDRICKS, Sr., Harold



Byron



Celebration of Life Service for Harold Byron Hendricks Sr., will be held on Monday, August 7, 2023, at 11:00 AM, at Zion Hill Baptist Church, 6175 Campbellton Rd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30331. Reverend Dr. Aaron L. Parker, pastor. His body will lie instate at 10:00 AM. Family and friends please assemble at the church at 10:30 AM, on the day of service. Interment Westview Cemetery. Harold was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Harriett Ann Noble Hendricks; his brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Catherine Hendrix; and one granddaughter, Carmen Hendricks. He leaves to cherish his memory three children, Harold B. Hendricks Jr. (Sharon), Karen Elise Holloman (Gregory), and Craig Noble Hendricks (Monica); his brother, Ronald; his sister, Francis; one sister-in-law, Meriam Dawson; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends. TODAY, public viewing from 12 Noon - 6 PM, at Murray Brothers, Cascade Chapel (404) 349-3000 www.mbfh.com. Services can be LIVE Streamed by viewing https://boxcast.tv/channel/glwvkeoykzdo7l8oqmae





