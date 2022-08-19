HENDERSON, Jennifer Anne



Jennifer Anne Henderson, 63, died August 16, 2022. A graduate of Margaret Mitchell Elementary School and Westminster High School, Jenny earned a B.A. and M.A. from the University of Tennessee and a Ph.D. in French from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. She taught at Baylor University, Oglethorpe University, Westminster High School, and the HEGA school in Tucker, Georgia.



She is survived by her husband, Richard Henderson; father, Don Davis; sister-in-law, Dee Brown; stepson, Brian Merkle; niece, Erin Barmore; and several other family members.



A memorial service will be held Sunday August 21st at 11 AM at DeFoor Avenue Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Georgia Baptist Children's Home and Family Ministries, PO Box 329, Palmetto, GA 30268.

