HEMMINS, Darnell D.
Service Oct. 26, 2020, 12 PM, at Living Faith Tabernacle. Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, Riverdale, GA.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home-Riverdale Chapel
6580 Church St.
Credit: File
HEMMINS, Darnell D.
Service Oct. 26, 2020, 12 PM, at Living Faith Tabernacle. Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, Riverdale, GA.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home-Riverdale Chapel
6580 Church St.