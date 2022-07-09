HELTON, Michael Shan



Mr. Michael Shan Helton, age 50, of Atlanta, Georgia passed away on Sunday, July 3rd, 2022. "Shan" was born on January 5, 1972 in Atlanta, Georgia, the son of the late Bob and Phyllis Helton.



Shan grew up in East Cobb and graduated from Wheeler High School in 1993. He went on to The University of Georgia and was a member of the Chi Psi fraternity. He graduated in 1997. He followed in his Dad's footsteps and quickly started a successful career in commercial real estate. He held various different positions throughout his career. His last position was with IDI as Vice President of Investments.



After "retiring" in 2016, he became self employed and continued to work in Real Estate. He moved to his dream life out in Colorado and Utah and continued his love of skiing, mountain biking, hiking and being with his dogs, Rebel and Skye, who he adored.



Shan moved several times over the years and just moved back home to be near family and friends.



Shan is preceded in death by both his parents Bob and Phyllis Helton; and nephew, Grant Wright. He is survived by his two loving sisters, Pamela Helton Dennis (Scott) and Debbie Helton Wright (Phil). He is also survived by nieces, Magen Dennis Nelson (Bryan); great-nieces, Cora Lee and Emma Jane Nelson, Meredith Dennis Beck (Tim); great-nephew and niece, Pierce Helton and Hattie James Beck, Mary Ashlynn Dennis, Tanner Allen Lee, Reece Anna-Marie and Cole William Helton Wright. He is also survived by his beloved dog, Rebel, who Shan cared and loved far more than we will ever know.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Angels Among Us or your local Humane Society.



A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022 from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM with a memorial service to follow at Roswell Funeral Home 950 Mansell Road Roswell, Georgia 30076.



