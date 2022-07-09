ajc logo
X

Helton, Michael

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

HELTON, Michael Shan

Mr. Michael Shan Helton, age 50, of Atlanta, Georgia passed away on Sunday, July 3rd, 2022. "Shan" was born on January 5, 1972 in Atlanta, Georgia, the son of the late Bob and Phyllis Helton.

Shan grew up in East Cobb and graduated from Wheeler High School in 1993. He went on to The University of Georgia and was a member of the Chi Psi fraternity. He graduated in 1997. He followed in his Dad's footsteps and quickly started a successful career in commercial real estate. He held various different positions throughout his career. His last position was with IDI as Vice President of Investments.

After "retiring" in 2016, he became self employed and continued to work in Real Estate. He moved to his dream life out in Colorado and Utah and continued his love of skiing, mountain biking, hiking and being with his dogs, Rebel and Skye, who he adored.

Shan moved several times over the years and just moved back home to be near family and friends.

Shan is preceded in death by both his parents Bob and Phyllis Helton; and nephew, Grant Wright. He is survived by his two loving sisters, Pamela Helton Dennis (Scott) and Debbie Helton Wright (Phil). He is also survived by nieces, Magen Dennis Nelson (Bryan); great-nieces, Cora Lee and Emma Jane Nelson, Meredith Dennis Beck (Tim); great-nephew and niece, Pierce Helton and Hattie James Beck, Mary Ashlynn Dennis, Tanner Allen Lee, Reece Anna-Marie and Cole William Helton Wright. He is also survived by his beloved dog, Rebel, who Shan cared and loved far more than we will ever know.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Angels Among Us or your local Humane Society.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022 from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM with a memorial service to follow at Roswell Funeral Home 950 Mansell Road Roswell, Georgia 30076.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Roswell Funeral Home

950 Mansell Road

Roswell, GA

30076

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/roswell-ga/roswell-funeral-home/7127?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
Abrams builds huge financial edge over Kemp in 202214h ago
Lawrenceville police captain who filed harassment complaint resigns, settles with city
11h ago
AJC subpoenaed by Fulton prosecutors for audio of leaked call
13h ago
Judicial committee to investigate hiring of controversial law clerk
10h ago
Judicial committee to investigate hiring of controversial law clerk
10h ago
'Sopranos' actor Tony Sirico, 'Paulie Walnuts,' dies at 79
3h ago
The Latest
Rogers, Augustus C.
Rogers, Augustus
Davies, Suzanne
Featured
The increase in sales prices for homes has helped increase property values, which is making homeowners pay more in school property taxes. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

Most metro Atlanta school boards reduce or maintain property tax rates
National Trust grant to help preserve historical Georgia restaurant
11h ago
Georgia Guidestones monument draws tourists and debate
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top