Heinitsh, Beulah

<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Photos/0000689358-01_0_0000689358-01-1_20210515.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000689358-01_0_0000689358-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">HEINITSH (REEVE), Beulah<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Beulah Reeve Heinitsh was born on June 7, 1929, in Charlotte, NC, and died peacefully at home on April 26, 2021. She lived in Greenville, SC until the age of 10 when she moved with her parents, Brooke and Gertrude Reeve, along with her brother, Brooke Jr., to Atlanta. Beulah attended E. Rivers Elementary Grammar School and graduated from the Washington Seminary, class of 1947. After attending Marjorie Webster Junior College in Washington, DC, she married Samuel Cooper Inman in 1948, with whom she had two sons, Edward H. Inman II and John R. Inman.<br/><br/>Beulah was a member of the Atlanta Junior League, serving as president in 1960-1961. She was a member and past president of the Piedmont Garden Club. She was a member of the National Society of the Colonial Dames of America in the state of Georgia and past chairman of the Atlanta Town Committee. She was chairman of the 1962 Bal de Salut and past president of the Atlanta Opera Guild. Beulah was also chairman of the Woman of the Year committee. She was a member of Northside United Methodist Church and the Piedmont Driving Club.<br/><br/>In 1975, Beulah married Reginald Davies Heinitsh, Sr., who owned and developed Lake Toxaway Estates. She and Mr. Heinitsh lived there until his death in 1992. She then returned to Atlanta. Mr. and Mrs. Heinitsh enjoyed many years of travel going to 6 of 7 continents and around the world cruises. Mrs. Heinitsh was an avid reader, a true Anglophile and a student of history.<br/><br/>Mrs. Heinitsh was preceded in death by her loving son, John R. Inman. She is survived by her son, Edward H. Inman II, his children, Walker (Amanda) Inman, Susanna (Pete) Frayser, and Caroline (Jed) Dyson, Susan B. Inman, daughter-in-law Lucy T. Inman and John and Lucy's children, Catherine Inman, Taylor (Bethany) Inman and Lizzy Inman. In addition, Mrs. Heinitsh is survived by 12 great-grandchildren, Eliza, Harrison and Kate Inman, Jackson, Teddy and Leila Frayser, Lyle, Emily and Reeve Dyson, Tate Bliss Barrett, and Holden and Henry Inman.<br/><br/>The family would like to thank her devoted caregivers and companions, Brandie Franklin, Sonia Davis, Shirley Ward and Monique Moses.<br/><br/>A memorial service is planned at Northside United Methodist Church, 2799 Northside Drive, on May 19, 2021 at 2 PM. Please note masks and social distancing will be enforced at the service.<br/><br/>A private burial will take place in the family plot at Bonaventure Cemetery in Savannah.<br/><br/>In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Northside United Methodist Church.</font>