Heery, George

HEERY, Jr., George T.



1967 - 2023



George T. Heery, Jr., a renowned, respected, and beloved Atlanta real estate agent, died in a tragic accident on Sunday evening. He was walking his two dogs when he was struck by a falling tree near his Garden Hills home. He was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. He was 55 years old.



George was a deeply loving husband and a devoted father of two sons. He is mourned by a vast circle of family and friends in his hometown Atlanta and beyond, who remember him as kind, caring, loyal, and inquisitive – always with a warm smile on his face and often with a touch of dry, yet tactful humor on his tongue.



He was an avid runner who also enjoyed biking and swimming. Taking his boys to a baseball game was a favorite pastime. He and his wife, Constance, enjoyed traveling extensively. They had just returned from a three-week-trip to Italy when the tragedy struck - a trip George described as "one of the happiest times in my life."



George, who held an MBA from Georgia State University, had over 20 years of experience in the residential and commercial real estate markets. Together with his brother, Neal, he was a Founding Partner at Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty. Among clients and colleagues, he was known for his high professional and ethical standards.



A true Southern gentleman, George had deep family roots in Atlanta and the state. His father, George T. Heery, Sr., who passed away two years ago, was a prominent architect and influential real estate developer who designed iconic landmarks in and around Atlanta.



George is survived by his wife, Constance Schlie Heery; his sons, Liam and Aidan; his mother, Betty Heery; his brothers, Shepherd Heery with wife, Liz and Neal Heery with wife, Rebecca; his sister, Laura Heery; as well as nieces and nephews, Eliza, Charles, Anna, Georgia, and Emma Neal. George also leaves behind three beloved rescue dogs, Bear, Sherlock, and Kovu.



A memorial service to celebrate the life of George T. Heery, Jr. is scheduled for Friday, June 30, 10 AM at The Cathedral of St. Philip, 2744 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta, GA 30305.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Atlanta Lab Rescue, a cause that was very close to George's heart.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com