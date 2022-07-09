Heaton, John

HEATON, III, John



John Wesley Heaton, III, of Atlanta, Georgia, formally of Davenport, Iowa and many cities around the globe, passed away in the care of his loving wife Debra on July 2, 2022 at the age of 72.



Born in Davenport, Iowa on December 4, 1949, he benefited from a solid mid-western upbringing and educational values which included character building adventures in the high school band (playing the saxophone) and part-time work in one of Davenport's local shoe stores. He graduated from Davenport West High School in1968 and left home for Cornell University that fall.



He graduated in May, 1972 from the Cornell University College of Engineering. He then relocated to Atlanta, GA to where he completed his Masters Degree in Business Administration from Emory University School of Business (1974).



John began his career at Coca-Cola in 1975 where he rose steadily through the ranks and distinguished himself in the Company. During his 37 years at Coca-Cola, John was integral to many of Coca-Cola's largest successes. At his retirement in 2016 he was serving as Director, Global Strategy, Office of the CEO & Chairman, TCC.



John was a man of character. The strength of which was evident in both his professional and personal life. It's no surprise that he loved old movies because in many ways he was the consummate gentleman of an earlier era, honorable and unfailingly kind. He possessed a quick and charming wit. A wit supported by his inquisitiveness, his encyclopedic memory and instant recall.



John was a quintessential "thinker" and in his retirement he would often communicate with and mentor his son, three stepchildren, grandchildren, other family members, and close friends near and far. He was a sought after giver of advice and wisdom. Giver is the word and disposition which sums up John and his life.



Preceded in death by his late wife Pamela G. Heaton, mother of his son John W. Heaton 1V and his parents, John Wesley Heaton, Jr. and Virginia Heaton (Russell).



John is survived by his wife of 10 years, Debbie Frandsen Heaton, his son, John Wesley Heaton IV and his stepchildren, Shaun B. Frandsen (Phelim), Lindsey N. Frandsen (Jess) and Kyle G. Frandsen (Erica) and his five adoring grandchildren.



Services will be held at H.M. Patterson and Son Chapel, . 173 Allen Road N.E. Sandy Springs, GA 30328 on Saturday, July 9, 2022. Visitation: 10:00 AM- 11:00 AM. Service -11:00 AM -12:00 PM. Interment immediately following the service: Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mt. Vernon Highway, Sandy Springs, GA 30328.



