Hayslett, Judy

HAYSLETT (CALHOUN),



Judy Louise



Judy Louise Calhoun Hayslett passed away at her home in Oconee County on Thursday, April 27, following a brief illness.



She was born at St. Mary's Hospital in Athens, GA, on January 17, 1946, and spent her childhood years in Uvalda, GA, among many beloved cousins and friends. She was the daughter of John Wilbur Calhoun and Rachel Partain Calhoun.



Judy was married for more than 42 years to Charles N. Hayslett. For more than 20 of those years, they worked together at – and ultimately co-owned – the Atlanta-based public relations firm of Hayslett Group LLC. They retired together at the end of 2017.



In the spring of 2020, she and her husband moved to a farm just south of Watkinsville in rural Oconee County with their daughter and her family. There, Judy was able to spend part of nearly every day with her two grandchildren.



After graduating from Montgomery County High School in 1964, Judy attended Woman's College of Georgia. She was a member of the prestigious Woman's College Acapella Choir, which performed in various venues along the east coast, including Washington and New York.



She transferred to the University of Georgia and earned a bachelor's degree in elementary education, then taught for two years in the Cobb County School System.



After that, she joined the Georgia Secretary of State's Office under the late Ben Fortson and worked there for 13 years, eventually becoming assistant director of the Elections Division. Working with the legendary "Mr. Ben," she helped conduct training sessions for elections officials throughout Georgia and administered numerous elections. She was regarded as an expert on state elections law.



In addition to her husband, Judy is survived by their daughter, Jessica Hayslett Moseley (Charlie Moseley); stepdaughters, Marlit Amy Hayslett (Ron Hutchins) and Leigh Layton (Todd Layton); two grandchildren, Nora Carson Moseley and Reid Calhoun Moseley; her brother, Bill Calhoun (Diane Calhoun); and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilbur and Rachel Calhoun; and her older brother, John Calhoun.



A Memorial Service will be held at the Uvalda Community Church (formerly the Uvalda Methodist Church) at 11 AM, on Saturday, May 6, with a Celebration of her Life to follow at a later date in Atlanta.



Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, Athens, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com

