Haynie, Ouida Brock

HAYNIE (BROCK), Ouida



Ouida Brock Haynie, 95, of Braselton, GA, formerly of Sandy Springs, passed away on Sunday, May 16, 2021.



Ouida was born in Hartwell, GA on November 16, 1925 to R. Loyd and Beatrice (Moore) Brock. She is survived by her daughter Margaret (Craig) Smith, Buford; son Clyde Haynie, Jr., Tyrone; granddaughter Carole-Anne (Todd) Whitehurst, Fayetteville; grandson Brian Haynie, Tyrone; and great-grandson Nathan Whitehurst and great-granddaughter Katelyn Whitehurst, Fayetteville. She was predeceased by her husband Clyde Haynie, Sr.



She was a homemaker, substitute teacher, poll worker, and involved member of Dunwoody Baptist Church for 34 years. Family and friends loved her Christmas sugar cookies and "goodies", sweet garlic pickles, and sour cream pound cake, and family has fond memories of her growing scuppernongs and making wine from the fruit. She loved to read, tend to her flower garden, and make Christmas ornaments and other crafts with her friends from church. She also loved and adored her family.



Visitation will be held on May 19 at 1:00 p.m. at the Holly Hill chapel, with burial immediately following. The graveside service is at 2:00 p.m.at Holly Hill Memorial Park, Fairburn, GA. Dr. Thomas Martin of Fayetteville First United Methodist Church will be officiating. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Southern Cremations & Funerals at Holly Hill.

