Hayes, Theodore

2 hours ago

HAYES, Theodore

Theodore "Ted" M. Hayes, former long time resident of Marietta GA, passed away on January 14, 2022 after a brief illness. Born November 18, 1946 in Prattville, AL to parents, Iva and McKinley Hayes. Preceded in death by 2 siblings and his son Mac Hayes. Survived by wife Karen (Barnett) Hayes and his daughter Lorri (Lucas) Whitney and 9 grandchildren. Graduate of Sanford University. Dedicated his career to being a CPA. Served as an officer at First Presbyterian. Active Rotarian for 30 hours. His love was golf and college football.




