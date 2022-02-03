HAYES, Theodore



Theodore "Ted" M. Hayes, former long time resident of Marietta GA, passed away on January 14, 2022 after a brief illness. Born November 18, 1946 in Prattville, AL to parents, Iva and McKinley Hayes. Preceded in death by 2 siblings and his son Mac Hayes. Survived by wife Karen (Barnett) Hayes and his daughter Lorri (Lucas) Whitney and 9 grandchildren. Graduate of Sanford University. Dedicated his career to being a CPA. Served as an officer at First Presbyterian. Active Rotarian for 30 hours. His love was golf and college football.



