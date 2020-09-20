Hayes, Arthur

HAYES, Jr., Arthur "Bo" Arthur B. "Bo" Hayes, Jr., age 39 of Atlanta, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020. Bo was born on October 21, 1980 at Piedmont Hospital. He is survived by his mother and stepfather Susie and Vernon Kyle of Atlanta, father, Brad Hayes of Sandy Springs. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. L. R. Epperson, Jr. and Mr. and Mrs. Fred L. Hayes, and his uncle, Freddy Hayes, Jr. Bo was a complex soul, a man with many facets. He loved adjectives and there are many that describe him. He was impulsive and unpredictable; he was changeable, unsettled and unsettling. As expressed by Bo, connecting emotionally and truly understanding the subtleties and nuances of social interaction was just downright bewildering to him and was always a challenge for him because of the chinks in his social armor and how differently he was wired. Bo and his mom had many long conversations about ways for him to handle his emotions and things he needed to do to get there, but sadly he just couldn't make it happen. Bo exited a world he tried so hard to navigate. A world where the apprehension of noises from thunderstorms or dogs barking would overwhelm him, while others could move about and continue on without worry. A world he just couldn't follow or understand. He observed others around him enjoying themselves and having relationships with families and friends causing him much angst and frustration. But Bo had a happier, delightful side to him. He was sweet, endearing, funny, kind and sincere. He had a remarkable memory. If we needed to know when some event happened, we could ask Bo and he would tell us the date and the time. Bo was a very good writer and could recite poems and quote movie lines perfectly including accents in either PG or R rated versions. He was spot on as Carl in "Sling Blade". Bo was a really good chess player and loved all kinds of music, especially Tool, and playing the piano. He was athletic. He was a southpaw and pitched in Little League and could also play a good game of tennis. Bo struggled with math, but was determined to get his GED so he got himself a math tutor and received it when he was 31. He was always willing to try things and to be helpful. He was a volunteer for Trees Atlanta and Medshare. Bo had special people throughout his life who cared about him, loved him and worked with him in trying to help him reach his goals. His precious sister and fierce protector, Jenny, Annette, Gigi, Billy, Dr. Bob and Pam, Bob, AJ, Dr. Roy, Doris and Vince, and dear Larry, Bo's care manager and a godsend to us and to Bo. Bo is survived by his parents and stepfather, sister, Jenny Hayes (Brian Davis), niece, Pearl Davis, stepbrother, Jay Kyle (Virginia), nieces Harlan Kyle and Dahlia Rae Kyle and nephew, Truman Kyle, aunts, Pat Calwell, (Jimmy), Becky Whitlatch, Elizabeth Bradshaw, Dottie Lange (Harry), cousins, Tracy Sullivan, Andrew Whitlatch, Taylor Whitlatch (Celeste), John Lange (Amy), Anna Lange, Eleanor Anthony (Dee) and Mary Rector. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Clubhouse Atlanta (Clubhouseatlanta.org) in memory of Bo. There will be a celebration of life service for Bo on his birthday, Wednesday, October 21st. Location to be announced.





