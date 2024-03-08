HARVARD, Wilson Osler



Wilson was born in Savannah, Georgia, October 18, 1934, the son of the Rev. Clyde Harvard and Mrs. Florine Wilson Harvard. He went to live with his Lord and Savior on March 5, 2024. Wilson was a P.K. (preacher's kid) who lived all over South Georgia, in the towns where his dad served as pastor of the Methodist Church. He graduated from Young Harris College, then served in the U. S. Army, in Okinawa. After his discharge, he attended Georgia Southern College, where he met his wife of 63 years, Charlotte Heath Harvard. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Eliot Harvard, and Clyde Harvard, Jr.; and a grandson, Scott Charles Harvard.



Wilson received a stipend to do further study at St. Joseph Infirmary in 1961, and remained in the Atlanta Area for the rest of his life. He served as Director of Purchasing Management at several area hospitals, before spending his final working years as a contract worker for the Environmental Protection Agency.



Wilson and Charlotte were avid travelers, which took them to all 50 states as well as to every continent except Antarctica. Their last "big trip" was to Brazil in January, 2024.



A lifetime Methodist, Wilson had a great love for his church, Conyers First Methodist, and his church family. He was blessed with a wonderful family, which included a son, Charles Wilson Harvard; and a daughter, Lynn Harvard Johnston (Ken). He doted on his precious grandchildren, Blake Wilson Harvard, Ashley Harvard McEuen (Ben), Dillon Jeffrey Delhoney, Alan Johnston (Jennifer), and Adelyn Johnston. He took pleasure in the fact that he lived long to enough to have three great-grandchildren to love, Rebecca Lynne Johnston, Wesley Kenneth Johnston and and Samuel Levi Johnston.



Celebration of Life Services will be held on Friday, March 8, at Conyers First Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Conyers First Methodist Church.



