HARTSFIELD, Dorothy Dorothy (Dot) Loreese Davis Hartsfield, age 80, of Flowery Branch, Georgia, formerly of Atlanta, passed away Sunday, May 16, 2021 surrounded by her loving family and friends. She was born in Atlanta, Georgia on September 20, 1940 to the late Reese Davis and Ruby Crowley Davis. She was preceded in death by her brother, T. Wylie Davis. Dot is survived by her partner of 9 years, Judy Rogers, son F. Reid (Erika) Hartsfield IV. Jacksonville, Florida, daughter Wrece Hartsfield Mazur, Tampa, Florida; grandchildren, Abby (Mitchell) Zvaigzne, Jordan Hartsfield, Davis Mazur, Zack Mazur, son-in-law, Peter Mazur, Franklin, North Carolina. Extended family; David, Carrie, Ryan, and Megan Shadburn, Flowery Branch, Georgia, Rhonda Monday and Larry Morton, Maysville, Georgia, cousins, and numerous friends of Bluewaters Drive, and The Critter Sitters family. Dot received her education from North Fulton High School and attended Stephens College in Missouri. She worked for Critter Sitters in Atlanta, Georgia for many years and retired as the General Manager. Throughout her life, Dot cared deeply for her family, friends, neighbors, and animals. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends watching sunsets on Lake Lanier and at Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Dot loved and lived life to the fullest. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia or Hospice of NGMC. To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory,Buford,GA.



