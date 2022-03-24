Harsh, Wendell

HARSH, Jr., Wendell Westfall



Wendell Westfall Harsh Jr. went home to be with his Heavenly Father in the early hours of March 17th surrounded by his wife and youngest daughter. He was 79 years old. A third generation Atlantan, Wendell was born on May 21, 1942 at Emory Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia. He was the only child of Wendell Westfall and Ilah Hesterly Harsh. He is survived by the love of his life and wife, Sandi, and his two children Michelle Harsh Silverthorn and Meredith Harsh (Patrick) Reininger. God blessed him with four beautiful grandchildren: Benjamin Charles Gantt, Annamaria Rose Silverthorn, Evangelina Pearl Silverthorn, and Harrison Wendell Reininger.



Wendell graduated from North Fulton High School and the University of Georgia where he made lifelong friends as a Phi Delta Theta. He served in the United States Army and Graduated from Officers Candidate School at Fort Knox, Kentucky. He devoted the remainder of his career to working as a civilian for the US Corps of Engineers and finally the US Department of the Army at Fort MacPherson, Georgia.



Wendell had a servant's heart. He was a committed member of the First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta from birth and was a pillar of their Meals on Wheels program for 11 years.



He was a lover of all sports, but especially his beloved Dawgs and Liverpool Football Club. He and Sandi were founding members of the Atlanta Botanical Gardens and were avid gardeners for the entirety of their marriage.



Donations can be made in his honor to the Meals on Wheels program at First Presbyterian Church. For online donations, go to www.firstpresatl.org/give > Make a Gift > Select M.O.W./Spec Gift > and write "Wendell Harsh" in the memo field.



Alternatively, checks can be sent to First Presbyterian Church, 1328 Peachtree Street NE Atlanta, Georgia 30309 attention Meals on Wheels.



The memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta on Friday, March 25 at 2:00 PM.



