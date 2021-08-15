HARRISON, Edward Tracy



Age 88, of Atlanta, Georgia, joined the Lord on Monday, August 9, 2021. Tracy, or ET as he was affectionately known, was born on June 21, 1933, in Tallahassee, Florida, and was the son of Vera Crawford and Jesse Hillary Harrison. He attended Leon High School, graduated from Florida State University, and then entered the US Armed Forces. In 1964, he married Eleanor Ellis Harrison, and they relocated to Stone Mountain, Georgia, where they raised their family.



He had a 29-year career in the savings and loan industry, spending many years with Decatur Federal. He was a member of the Rotary Club of Stone Mountain and volunteered with the American Cancer Society. He was a deacon and active member of Eastminster Presbyterian Church. Following retirement, he moved to Atlanta and attended North Avenue Presbyterian Church. Tracy was an avid FSU Seminoles fan, loved old movies, and had a wonderful sense of humor. He was a devoted father, grandfather, and friend to many.



He is survived by his children Holly Hughes and David (Jennifer) Harrison and his grandchildren Alex Harrison, Emma, Aidan, and Crawford Hughes, along with cousins and many nieces and nephews.



Later this month, the family will host a celebration of life at the home of Holly Hughes'. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to North Avenue Presbyterian Church or American Diabetes Foundation in memory of Edward Tracy Harrison.

