HARRIS, Mattie B.



Ms. Mattie B. Harris of Atlanta, entered into rest May 2, 2024. Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2024, 11 AM, Word of Faith Worship Family Worship Cathedral, 212 Riverside Pkwy., Austell, GA. Bishop Dale C. Bronner, Pastor. Interment Westview Cemetery. Viewing TODAY 1 - 8 PM, at Murray Brothers (404) 349-3000. www.murraybrothersfh.com





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com