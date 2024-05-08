HARRIS, Mattie B.
Ms. Mattie B. Harris of Atlanta, entered into rest May 2, 2024. Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2024, 11 AM, Word of Faith Worship Family Worship Cathedral, 212 Riverside Pkwy., Austell, GA. Bishop Dale C. Bronner, Pastor. Interment Westview Cemetery. Viewing TODAY 1 - 8 PM, at Murray Brothers (404) 349-3000. www.murraybrothersfh.com
Funeral Home Information
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW
Atlanta, GA
30331
