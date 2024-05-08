Obituaries

Harris, Mattie

2 hours ago

HARRIS, Mattie B.

Ms. Mattie B. Harris of Atlanta, entered into rest May 2, 2024. Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2024, 11 AM, Word of Faith Worship Family Worship Cathedral, 212 Riverside Pkwy., Austell, GA. Bishop Dale C. Bronner, Pastor. Interment Westview Cemetery. Viewing TODAY 1 - 8 PM, at Murray Brothers (404) 349-3000. www.murraybrothersfh.com




Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.murraybrothersfh.com/

