HARRINGTON, Daisy



Daisy Mae Joiner Harrington passed away on April 6, 2023.



Daisy was born in Douglas, Georgia on May 1, 1926. She grew up in McRae, Georgia, and was one of seven children, including sisters Pansy, Rose, and Lily...her mother's garden of girls. She was employed by Southern Bell and moved to Atlanta as a young adult. There she met and married Daniel Schoel Harrington.



Daisy was a homemaker while Dan and his brother built hundreds of houses in Northeast DeKalb County, including much of the the development of what is now Medlock Park, where she lived for over 70 years. Daisy loved being a mother and when her boys were young, she spent many hours volunteering at their schools, for their sports teams and as a Den Mother for Cub Scouts. When she wasn't volunteering, she could often be found playing bridge with the many clubs she belonged to or going shopping. She enjoyed purchasing pretty clothes and collecting beautiful things. She was also an amazing seamstress. She made many of her own clothes, countless costumes for her children and grandchildren, bridesmaids gowns, wedding gowns, christening gowns and many Busy Books so enjoyed by her grandchildren and many others. She loved spending time at their vacation home on Lake Lanier and even hosted the family of President Jimmy Carter there one weekend.



Daisy enjoyed traveling with two of her sisters. The cruise staff referred to them as the triplets and they enjoyed special treatment and many cocktails, and of course, lots of shopping.



Daisy was also a beloved grandmother and great-grandmother. She taught her grandkids how to play poker, how to build things, and how to cook. Her basement was their playground, and even included a homemade swing hanging from the ceiling.



Daisy was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Schoel Harrington; brother-in-law, Stephen Henry Harrington; sisters, Monee Young and Carolyn Boswell; and sons, Daniel Joiner Harrington and James Joseph Harrington. She is survived by son, John Stephen Harrington; daughter-in-law, Clara Guy Harrington; brothers, James Joiner (Lasa) and Clyde Joiner; grandchildren, Derek Harrington (Brittany), Gayle Scott, (Will), Candler Harrington and John D. Harrington; great-grandchildren, Wendy, Theresa, Joseph, Matthew Scott, John and AJ Harrington; many nieces and nephews; and her beloved and faithful caregiver, Michelle Hunter. Memorial service will be Sunday, April 23 at 1 PM. AS Turner & Sons Chapel, followed by graveside interment at Decatur Cemetery. The family will receive visitors at a reception following graveside service at the home of Clara Harrington.



