Harp, Cheryl

Cheryl Ann Harp, nee Becker, 78, of Atlanta, Georgia and Coral Springs, Florida, passed away on October 28, 2022. Cheryl was a retired practice manager, an avid fisher woman and lover of the Keys. A strong, independent mother of two, who could fix cars, bait a hook and play classical piano. She was armchair champion of many Jeopardy games, an avid reader, stargazer and history buff. Cheryl will be greatly missed, especially by her children, grandchildren and fellow parrot-heads. Cheryl was predeceased by her parents, Sarah Becker Sanders and Louis Becker; and stepbrother, Steven Sanders. She is survived by her children, James "Jim" Harp (Jessi) and Lisa Harp Cantwell (John); her brother, Allen Becker (Lynne); sister, Renee Chiarenza (Lorenzo); her granddaughters, Emma Harp, Camille (fiancé Austin King), Claudette and Chloe Guzzetta; her nieces and nephews: Louis Becker, Jason Becker, Matthew Sanders, Marc Becker (Emily), Andrea Sanders, Paola Nafman (Josh), Nicole Congelossi (Nick), Rosario Chiarenza (Victoria). Memorial donations may be made to Habersham County Animal Shelter. The funeral is Friday, November 4, 2022, at 1 PM, with visitation beginning at 12 PM at Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd., Atlanta, GA 30341 with Rabbi Scott Colbert officiating. Visit www.dresslerjewishfunerals.com for Zoom link to the funeral. Dressler's, 770-451-4999.

