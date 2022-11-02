ajc logo
X

Harp, Cheryl

Obituaries
2 hours ago

HARP (BECKER), Cheryl Ann

Cheryl Ann Harp, nee Becker, 78, of Atlanta, Georgia and Coral Springs, Florida, passed away on October 28, 2022. Cheryl was a retired practice manager, an avid fisher woman and lover of the Keys. A strong, independent mother of two, who could fix cars, bait a hook and play classical piano. She was armchair champion of many Jeopardy games, an avid reader, stargazer and history buff. Cheryl will be greatly missed, especially by her children, grandchildren and fellow parrot-heads. Cheryl was predeceased by her parents, Sarah Becker Sanders and Louis Becker; and stepbrother, Steven Sanders. She is survived by her children, James "Jim" Harp (Jessi) and Lisa Harp Cantwell (John); her brother, Allen Becker (Lynne); sister, Renee Chiarenza (Lorenzo); her granddaughters, Emma Harp, Camille (fiancé Austin King), Claudette and Chloe Guzzetta; her nieces and nephews: Louis Becker, Jason Becker, Matthew Sanders, Marc Becker (Emily), Andrea Sanders, Paola Nafman (Josh), Nicole Congelossi (Nick), Rosario Chiarenza (Victoria). Memorial donations may be made to Habersham County Animal Shelter. The funeral is Friday, November 4, 2022, at 1 PM, with visitation beginning at 12 PM at Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd., Atlanta, GA 30341 with Rabbi Scott Colbert officiating. Visit www.dresslerjewishfunerals.com for Zoom link to the funeral. Dressler's, 770-451-4999.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care

3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.

Atlanta, GA

30341

https://dresslerjewishfunerals.com/

Editors' Picks

Credit: Seth Wenig

Exec: Trump Organization changed pay practices post-election11h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

State abruptly halts applications for rental assistance
8h ago

Credit: COMEDY CENTAL

The AJC live at ‘The Daily Show’ taping in Atlanta, night one
18h ago

Credit: TNS

Supreme Court: Graham must testify in Georgia Trump probe
11h ago

Credit: TNS

Supreme Court: Graham must testify in Georgia Trump probe
11h ago

Falcons trade Calvin Ridley to Jaguars; Dean Marlowe to Bills
10h ago
The Latest

Emerson, Govan
Johnson, Vera
2h ago
Hunt, Cornelius
2h ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia third, Tennessee No. 1 in first College Football Playoff rankings
5h ago
Kemp, Abrams haul in three times the campaign cash they did in 2018
9h ago
At 105 years old, she’s voted during good, bad and dangerous times
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top