Harman, Naomi

HARMAN (AYRES), Naomi



Former Nursing Administrator, died June 26, 2021, in Stone Mtn., GA. She was born in Lexington, VA, and was preceded in death by her mother, Julia R. Ayres, father, Percy C. Ayres, and two brothers, James and Benton Ayres. She was married 53 years to her beloved husband, Michael G. Harman III, who deceased in 1999.



After finishing high school in VA as Valedictorian, Harman entered the Cadet Nurse program offered by Grace Hospital and Medical College in Richmond, VA, graduating as a Registered Nurse. She obtained a Bachelor of Science from Oglethorpe University and attended the College of St. Frances, Joliet, IL, Masters program majoring in Health Administration.



Harman was named Outstanding Nurse in GA, in 1972 by the Nursing Assoc. of GA, for her contribution in the field of Nursing Administration, and was named in Who's Who in American Nursing in 1989, for her ongoing contributions to the nursing profession. She enjoyed many roles in her nursing career, as Head Nurse and Private Duty Nurse in VA, FL, and GA. Later she held the position of Night Supervisor at Emory and she was the first Night Supervisor at Dekalb Medical when the hospital opened in 1961 and then became the Asst. Director of Nursing before leaving Dekalb Medical, to become the Director of Nursing at Fountain View Nursing Home.



Ms. Harman was asked by the Administrator of Dekalb Medical to return and assume the role of Director of Nursing. There had been a labor dispute in which 99 nurses had walked out in spite of the fact that there were only 20 nurses left to care for the patients. Ms. Harman accepted the role of Director of Nursing. In his book "The Dekalb Story", the late Dr. Wytch Stubbs said "Ms. Harman faced a monumental task-possibly one unparalleled in the annuls of Nursing Services, as she immediately had to re-staff all the units and provide nursing care for 220 patients with less than 25% of the usual nursing staff."



Harman did rebuild the nursing staff within a short time, and she created leadership classes for the staff and developed a new organizational plan for the Nursing Division, whereby all Head Nurses would become Department Heads responsible for their budgets, staffing, and general administration of their units. She hired Clinical Nurse Specialists to supervise nursing care on all units. Harman, in addition to her role as Administrator of the Nursing Division, developed a nursing home within the hospital, and was its Administrator until her retirement in 1993.



Harman, in her 23 years as Nursing Administrator, encouraged advance education for nurses, reestablished a collegiate atmosphere, and was totally dedicated to the nursing staff, and their efforts in providing patient care excellence.



She is remembered for her graceful Nursing leadership style, her ability to mentor the nursing staff, and collaborate with both the Nursing and Medical staff. She made Nursing rounds each morning with the Medical Director to all the nursing units to discuss the needs of the staff and patient care for the day.



She was highly respected by the nursing staff, and it was said by several nurses "Ms. Harman always left us feeling better about ourselves as professionals, because she was there with us, providing learning opportunities, and giving us recognition for nursing well done." "She was a consummate professional and a valuable nursing resource for the Nursing staff at Dekalb."



Ms. Harman was a member of Shallowford Presbyterian Church and took an active part in the weekly Alzheimer's Caregiver's Support Group meetings for 20 years.



She and her husband enjoyed traveling and were able to visit most of the world. She is survived by her daughter, Beatrice H. Allen and son-in-Law, Richard B. Allen, Sr., grandson, Richard B. Allen, Jr. and wife, Rachel Allen, and two great-granddaughters, Mackenzie C. Allen and Madison E. Allen, all of Springfield, VA.



Visitation with friends and family will be from 11 AM- 1 PM on July 8, 2021, at Floral Hills Funeral Home. After visitation, there will be a private graveside service (family only).



Because of her interest in the continued fight against Alzheimer's, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Assoc. for Research or to Shallowford Presbyterian Church. Please express condolences at ajc.com/obits.



