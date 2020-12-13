HARDING, Ronn E.



Ronn E Harding passed away Nov. 20, 2020 in Marietta, GA after struggling to recover from emergency heart surgery. He was a kind, quiet man with sparkling blue eyes and a wry wit who had many skills, diverse interests and strong ethics. He loved baseball, which he played passionately as a youth and later as an adult at the Atlanta Braves Fantasy Camp. An accomplished photographer, he made countless images of his family, travels, landscapes, wildlife, and sporting events. He discovered whitewater kayaking in 1988 and became a judge of whitewater slalom competitions, including at the 1996 Olympic Games. He loved animals, with a special fascination for wild gray wolves and great affection for his rescue dogs Senji and LG. Ronn could build or fix nearly anything and enjoyed collecting items that he found useful or intriguing. From the time he was young, Ronn spent time exploring the outdoors and camping, and after retiring he and his wife traveled to many parts of the US and into Canada in their small travel trailer, often sharing their adventures with friends.



After earning bachelor and law degrees at the University of Utah, Ronn became an attorney, first in private practice in Salt Lake City, then as Assistant Dean at the Univ. of Utah SJ Quinney College of Law. After a move to Washington, DC, he began a 30 year career with the Federal Aviation Administration, later taking a promotion to Atlanta and eventually retiring in 2006.



Born in Provo, Utah on Jan. 2, 1943 to Max Harding and Bernice Gardner Harding Sprague, he grew up in Salt Lake City. He graduated Olympus High School in 1961 and immediately entered active duty in the Army Reserve.



Ronn was married to Jan Harvey Harding for 54 years and is also survived by his daughter Michelle Drye (Barrett, deceased), son Scott (Lyra Cressey), brother Phill Harding (Thana), sister Vicki Wiles (Bill) as well as grandchildren Chris, Matt and Zoe Drye along with many nieces and nephews. His sister Pegi Magid recently preceded him in death.



Per Ronn's wishes, no funeral or memorial is planned.



For those wishing to honor his memory, the family suggests supporting Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance (suwa.org), Wolf Education & Research Center, (wolfcenter.org) or Ruffdogrescue.org.

