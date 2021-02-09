HAGELGAN, William Wayne, "Billy"



William "Billy" Wayne Hagelgan age 74 of Lawrenceville, Georgia passed away February 6, 2021 peacefully at his childhood home in Brentwood, Tennessee surrounded by his loved ones. Billy was born in Hartsville, Tennessee to the late Thomas and Ailene Belcher Hagelgan. Billy graduated from Franklin High School class of 1964. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University in 1969 with a Bachelor of Science degree. After graduation he began his medical sales career with Miles Laboratories and retired from Skil Care Corporation, Yonkers, New York in 2016. Billy was an active member of First Baptist Church, Snellville, Georgia since 1978. He started playing the trombone in the Franklin High Marching Band and continued throughout his lifetime with the church orchestra and Gwinnett County Community Band. Billy loved scouts and received his Eagle Scout in 1961, Troop 1 of Brentwood, Tennessee under the leadership of Billy Jim Vaughn. Throughout the years Billy enjoyed his time with music (trombone), tennis (ALTA), swimming, reading and most of all spending time with family and friends.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Ailene Hagelgan and sister, Patricia (Pat) Gostel.



Billy is survived by his beloved wife Nancy of 53 years, sister Linda (Fred) Reynolds, son Eric (Tracey) Hagelgan, daughter Cathy (Jason) Grubbs, and his beloved grandchildren Hoxie and Will Hagelgan, Macy, Emma, Jack, and Abby Grubbs, who referred to their grandfather as their Papa or Fafa. A private family service will be held Monday February 8, 2021 in Williamson Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers the family has asked that memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.



Pallbearers are Hoxie and Will Hagelgan, Fred, Brent, and Travis Reynolds, and Jared Radestock.



