Habersetzer, George



HABERSETZER, Jr., George





George Habersetzer, Jr. died Friday, September 25, 2020, at the age of 93, at home in Peachtree City, Georgia. George was born in North Adams, MA on July 19, 1927 and was the youngest child of George and Edna Habersetzer. He was married to Anne Didriksen on June 6, 1952.



George attended North Adams High School and left school at 17 to enter The United States Maritime Service (Merchant Marines). Upon turning 18, George entered the United States Marine Corps and served in the Pacific and China during World War II. After the War, George attended The University of Connecticut, where he was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity, and it was in Storrs, CT where he met his wife, Anne.



George was a lifelong employee of The Motors Holding Division of General Motors, which took him and his family to Buffalo, NY, Charlotte, NC, Washington D.C., and he retired as the Branch Manager of the Southeast Region in Atlanta, GA. After retirement, George continued to work by helping many young people start businesses and he worked up to the age of 89 at Mercedes Benz of Atlanta.



George participated in Boys State for Massachusetts, was a member of the VFW and the American Legion. He also volunteered annually for many years with the North Springs High School Band, the US Open PGA Tour, the AAUW Book Fair, and as the facility manager for The Branches pool and tennis club. George and Anne relocated to Peachtree City in 2017 due to Anne's health and they lived at Arbor Terrace in Peachtree City where everyone knew George as "Grumpy".



George was predeceased by his loving wife, Anne and sisters, Vern Marco and Joan W. Habersetzer. He is survived by his children, Wendy Etheridge (Rick), George "Chip" Habersetzer, III (Renee) both of Clayton, NC, Jill Miller of Pawley's Island, SC, and Heather Dognazzi (John) of Peachtree City, GA.



He is also survived by 13 grandchildren, who affectionately called him "Grumpy"; Melissa Bradshaw (Eddie), George "Danny" Habersetzer, IV (Kendall), Michael Habersetzer (MacKenzie), Christian Martin, Lauren Dognazzi, Courtney Etheridge, Hunter Etheridge, Ryan Etheridge, Matthew Dognazzi, Christopher Dognazzi, Abby Martin, Taylor Lyon, and George "Gentry" Miller; and 5 great-grandchildren, Ian Bradshaw, Braxton Bradshaw, Wyatt Bradshaw, Eli Etheridge and Carter Etheridge.



Arrangements will be handled by Mowell Funeral Home in Peachtree City and the service will be recorded and uploaded for viewing. The family encourages guests to wear a facial mask. Interment with his wife will be held later this year at the family plot in the South-View Cemetery, North Adams, MA.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org ? P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675 or to www.Tunnel2Towers.org ? 2136 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306 Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Peachtree City ? www.mowells.com

