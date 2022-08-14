GRUBBS, Janice "Karen" Greene



Janice "Karen" Greene Grubbs, 85, of Senoia, GA, passed away on August 2, 2022 from Lewy Bodies Dementia while in hospice care. She was born to the late Curtis Greene and Nell Greene Moody in Atlanta, GA, at Grady Hospital. Karen graduated from Sylvan High School in Atlanta in 1955. Karen is survived by her husband, William "Bill" Grubbs of 54 years; daughter, Kaye Thomas Dill (Rodney) of Woodstock, GA; three granddaughters, Brandi Wells (Van) of Montana, Amanda White (Dallas) of Dallas, GA, and Lauren Nash (Jared) of Canton, GA. Also six great-grandsons, Jason Dobson (Caitlin), Jordan Dobson (Hailee), Judah, Cooper, Braden and Ethan White; brother, Rick Moody (Karen) of Cleveland, GA; sister-in-law, Patsy Loving of Foley, AL.



Karen was predeceased by her son, Michael Thomas of Jackson, GA; sister, Sonja Morris of Atlanta, GA. Karen worked at Southern Bell for many years. She was a devoted fan of GA Tech football. Karen enjoyed cooking and was known for her delicious cakes and chocolate chip cookies. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and Meemaw who will be sadly missed and will always hold a special place in our hearts. The family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to all who cared for Karen in her last days. Burial service will be private and for immediate family only at the GA National Cemetery in Canton, GA, on August 15, 2022.



The family appreciates your prayers as we draw on God's strength and comfort in the days ahead. Psalm 23. Condolences can be left for the family at www.GeorgiaFuneralCare.com



