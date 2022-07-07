GRISSOM, Patricia



"No storm can shake my inmost calm, while to that rock I'm clinging. Since Christ is Lord of Heaven and Earth. How can I keep from singing?"



There is a certain peace that faith brings into your life. A knowledge that everything: pain, joy and suffering is for a purpose.



Patricia Grissom lived her life with a purpose. She touched the lives of so many through her ministry with youth Christian initiation at St. Thomas Aquinas. She prepared children for the sacraments and brought words of wisdom and peace to them.



Pat fought brain cancer, and came back stronger for it. She survived 7 years beyond the initial diagnosis which was never "supposed to happen." We believe it was through the power of prayer and the support of those in her community.



She was sassy, confident, and compassionate. She loved old movies, musicals, the Braves, church, and her family.



Pat was a daughter to Phil and Carol Mcgonegal, a sister to Phil (and Goodie), Kelly (and Tim), Kathy (and Randy), Matt (and Michelle) and Brian (and Bryan), a sister-in-law to Dan (and Brandy), an aunt to Erin, Meg, Zach, Jennifer, Ben, Jack, Sarah, Amy and Everett, a mother to Kathleen and Joanna, and a wife to John. She was blessed to see this family grow even more through the years with the addition of partners and children for her nieces and nephews. But her family didn't stop there, as she touched so many lives through her ministry. She would not allow the storm to shake her, and was always singing God's praises, and through it, found peace.



A service will be held at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church on Saturday, July 9 at noon. A luncheon will follow.



In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to North Fulton Community Charities.



