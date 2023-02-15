GREER, Abby Louise



Abby Louise Greer of Alpharetta, GA passed away on February 9, 2023, at Emory University Hospital at the age of 39, following heart surgery.



She was born May 17, 1983 at Saint Vincent's Hospital in Birmingham, AL to her parents, Beth and Sandy Greer. Abby graduated from Centennial High School in 2004. She loved working at The Village Tavern Restaurant for the last 17 years. Her last day at work was the day before her heart surgery. She had wonderful plans to return to work after a four month recovery period. Abby loved people, never criticized anyone, never met a stranger, never ever met a dog, cat, or baby that she didn't like. She loved music and was fortunate enough to attend 10 Elton John concerts, 5 Eagles concerts, 4 Rod Stewart concerts, 1 Paul McCartney concert, and several others. She had a large circle of friends and loved every friend unconditionally. She will be missed by all who knew her.



In addition to her parents, Abby is survived by her siblings, Gillyn Greer Saunders (Zach) of Atlanta, and Lee Sanders Greer of Tallassee, AL.



She was preceded in death by her sister, Lisa Greer; her paternal grandparents, Beulah and J. W. Greer; her maternal grandparents, Ada Gillock Lewis and Lester Hickman Lewis, Jr.



Funeral services will be held at 2 PM, Saturday, February 18, 2023 in First Baptist Church of Unadilla with interment following in Walnut Cemetery. The family will greet friends in the church fellowship hall one hour prior to the service.



A memorial service will be held at Mount Pisgah Methodist Church at 1 PM, Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Visitation will follow the service.



Memorial gifts may be made to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, 640 North LaSalle Drive, Suite 280, Chicago, IL 60654 or the Flint Humane Society, PO Box 308, Vienna, Georgia 31092.



Friends may sign the online register book at www.brannen-nesmith.com.



Brannen-NeSmith Funeral Home of Unadilla, GA has charge of arrangements.

