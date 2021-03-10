GREEN, William "Bill"



William "Bill" Green, age 92, of Suwanee, GA passed away March 8, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Kennedy Green, son David Green, parents, John Charlton Green and Mary Amanda Wilbanks Green; sisters, Willie Green Butler, Dorothy Cash, Thelma Hogan, Margaret Settles, Dora May Eyer, Nebraska Pat Barton; brother, James Richard Green. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Ruth Ann Johnson, Lawrenceville, GA; several beloved nieces and nephews, cousins, friends and neighbors. Mr. Green was born December 12, 1928 in Forsyth County, GA, The Sharon Community. He was a graduate of Milton High School. Mr. Green retired from The Oxford Company as a diesel mechanic for 17 years. Bill was a long time Suwanee resident.



Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 PM, Friday, March 12, 2021 in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home, Buford, GA with Rev. Michael Martin officiating. Interment will follow at Peachtree Memorial Park, Norcross, GA. The family will receive friends Thursday, March 11, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral Home.



