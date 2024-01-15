GREEN, Diane Carol, PhD



October 16, 1952 –



December 6, 2023



We mournfully announce the passing of Diane Carol Green, a remarkable individual whose life was an inspiring blend of intellectual achievement, adventurous spirit, and a profound appreciation for the beauty of life. Diane's final chapter unfolded in the enchanting city of Paris, France, a place she had long dreamed of exploring.



Born in Jacksonville, Florida, to Miriam Alexine and Harry Malloy Green, Diane's academic journey began at the University of Georgia, leading to a master's and PhD in Epidemiology from Emory University. Her career journey took her through esteemed roles at AT&T, Prudential, Aetna, Emory University, and the CDC, where she made significant contributions.



Diane's adventurous soul shone through as an advanced scuba diver and pilot, exploring the depths of the ocean and the expanses of the sky. She also held an FCC radio license, reflecting her diverse interests and talents.



Her love for Georgia Football and the Atlanta Braves was matched by her passion for flower gardening, where she found joy and tranquility. Diane's move to Asheville, North Carolina, spoke of her love for nature and desire to be closer to family.



She leaves behind a loving family: brother, Robert Harry Green (Julie); niece, Summer Green Landers (Kevin); nephew, Austin Green; and great-nephews, Caleb and Isaiah Landers; step-niece, Caroline Hoover; as well as many cousins. Diane was preceded in death by her parents, Miriam Alexine and Harry Malloy Green.



Diane's life, concluding in Paris, was a journey of discovery, passion, and fulfillment. Her absence will be deeply felt by her family, friends, and colleagues. Diane's life is a powerful inspiration to embrace every day with enthusiasm, curiosity, and love.



A Memorial Service will be held on January 20, 2024, at 1:00, at Eastminster Presbyterian Church, 3125 Sewell Mill Road, Marietta, GA 30062. There will be a reception for family and friends immediately following the service.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Diane's memory can be made to the Presbyterian Mission Agency, 100 Witherspoon Street, Louisville, KY 40202-1396 or the Atlanta Humane Society P.O. Box 746181, Atlanta, GA 30374., honoring her love for animals, education, and the natural beauty she so admired.



