Gray, Duncan

GRAY, Jr., Duncan



Simpson



On July 4th, Duncan Simpson Gray, Jr. died just as he lived his life —forthright, laughing, and loved.



Born on August 24, 1932, in Florence, Alabama, Duncan was the sixth child and first son of Grace Virginia and Duncan Simpson Gray. He was educated at Coffee High School, Florence State College, and Vanderbilt University, where he was recruited by The Coca-Cola Company's Technical Division. His career with Coke lasted 37 years.



Duncan served his country in the U.S. Army Medical Corps and was stationed in Nuremberg, Germany, where he played the French horn in the Army Corps band.



Married for 52 years to Julia Jackson Gray (Judy), Duncan was a devoted father to Julia Duncan Gray Smith and her husband Steven Mark Smith; he was a proud grandfather to Duncan Gray Smith and Julia Palmer Smith.



He is also survived by his sisters Jane Gray Mackey of Florence, Alabama, and Anne Gray Jones of Huntsville, Alabama, and his brother Thomas Edward Gray of Lake Bluff, Illinois, as well as eight nieces and nephews.



Duncan retired from Coca-Cola in 1994 and loved spending time with his family and friends, taking long trips to Dallas, Rosemary Beach, and traveling the world with Judy.



A devout Presbyterian, Duncan was a member of Peachtree Church, where he actively served as a deacon and an elder. He was also a member of the Piedmont Driving Club and the Park City Club. Duncan volunteered for numerous civic organizations and charities and enjoyed serving on their various Boards.



Memorials may be made to the Paul W. Seavey Clinic at Emory University School of Medicine by making a check to: Seavey Clinic at Emory and mailing to Emory Healthcare, care of Emory Advancement, 1762 Clifton Road NE, Suite 1400, Atlanta, Georgia 30322, or donating online at https://www.emoryhealthcare.org/give.



Please join Duncan's family to celebrate his life on Tuesday, July 13th, from 5 PM to 7 PM at the Piedmont Driving Club, 1215 Piedmont Avenue, N.E., Atlanta.



