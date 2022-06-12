GRAY, Dorothy Louise



Dorothy Louise Gray, of Atlanta, passed away peacefully on Sunday June 5, 2022 at the age of 92. She was born April 21, 1930 in Chattanooga, Tennessee, to parents Robert Mills Proctor and Mildred Louise White Proctor. Her father was a career U.S. Army Officer and taught ROTC for many years at Chattanooga High School.



Dorothy spent many summers visiting her maternal grandparents in Grant Park in Atlanta and enjoying the city, including attending ballgames at Ponce de Leon Park. Dorothy graduated from the University of Chattanooga on a full academic scholarship, was a member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority and was formerly employed by the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) and by Dekalb County Schools as a teacher at Skyland Elementary. She became a full-time homemaker upon the birth of her children.



Dorothy was predeceased by her sisters Barbara Proctor Johnson and Patricia Jayne Proctor Adams, and her late husband of 59 years, Leonard Ross Gray.



She is survived by her children and their extended families: Leonard R. Gray, Jr. (Lisa); Gordon Robert Gray (Barbara); Alicia Louise Gray; and Kerry Mark Gray (Luz Amparo).



She was a kind, loving and thoughtful Mother and Grandmother to her four children and their extended families. She will be greatly missed.



A family graveside service is being planned for a later date at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia.



