Grasser, Eugene

GRASSER, Jr., Eugene



Albert "Gene"



Eugene Albert "Gene" Grasser, Jr passed away on March 5, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia, at the age of 81. Born to Eugene Albert Grasser and Audrey Prewitt Hess on November 13, 1942, in New Orleans, LA. Gene was a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, and cherished mentor and friend to many.



Gene was a man of many talents and interests. An avid reader and historian, he possessed a wealth of knowledge and was always eager to share his wisdom with others. His dedication to learning was evident through his educational achievements including a BBA and MBA from Tulane University and membership in the Beta Alpha Sigma, Beta Alpha Psi, Omicron Delta Epsilon and Omicron Delta Kappa honor societies. He was also a member of the Kappa Alpha Fraternal order. In addition to these societies, upon graduation in 1964 he was presented with the prestigious President's Cup - Award for Outstanding Naval Midshipman, Tulane NROTC - by the President of Tulane University. In his later years Gene enjoyed active membership in the Sons of the American Revolution, SAR, and took great pride in his ancestor's contributions and achievements to this country discovered through his wife's diligent study and research of genealogy.



Eugene served his country with pride with the U.S. Navy, with his final active duty assignment on the USS Long Beach (CGN-9), the first nuclear powered cruiser. He then served out his tenure, retiring as a Captain in the U.S. Navy Reserve. His career in Health and Human Services was a long and successful one, spanning over 30 years where he made many lifelong friends. As Associate Regional Administrator for Atlanta's Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), Gene received numerous awards and commendations. After a successful career at CMS, Gene became the Chief of Audit and Program Integrity for the state of Tennessee healthcare. The years spent in Nashville working at TennCare were a very happy time for Gene and Beth, exploring the area and spoiling Gene's beloved dachshund, Buddy.



Finally, Eugene's most important and cherished role was being dad to his two girls. Whether making countless repairs and enhancements to their home, Sunrise Farm, or teaching his girls how to check their car's oil and tire pressure, he always put family first. Gene's devotion and love for his wife, Beth was evident for all to see. These last few years they were able to embark on adventures around the world, creating lasting memories with friends they made along the way. His favorite past times were at the beach with his family, celebrating holidays with his grandchildren and relaxing in his chair next to Beth watching a good British TV drama. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Beth; daughters, Jennifer Grasser Rainwater (Kevin) and Jessica Grasser John (Jeremy); as well as his grandchildren, Maisie and Jake Rainwater and Michael Eugene John.



Gene's family will host a memorial service on Friday March 22, 11 AM, at St. Patrick's Episcopal Church in Dunwoody, GA. He will be laid to rest at a later date in New Orleans, Louisiana. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to: Gary Sinise Foundation PO Box 40726, Nashville, TN 30274 garysinisefoundation.org



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com