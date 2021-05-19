GOSS, John Timothy John Timothy Goss, Jr., Marietta, GA passed away peacefully at 82 years on May 15, 2021 due to cancer and heart disease. Services will be at Roswell United Methodist.



John was born in Louisville, KY to John and Florence Goss. He was a member of Lewis Masonic Lodge, served in the U.S. Army and attended the University of Louisville and Insurance classes. He began his career with The Home Insurance Co. in Louisville. He met and married Bettie Cheatham in 1961. John and Bettie welcomed their daughter Elizabeth and son John Robert. A transfer took them to Richmond, VA. John was promoted to Vice President, transferred to Marietta, GA where he opened the Home's newest office. John retired from the insurance business in 2001.



As a member of RUMC John was active in the CUC class serving on a Membership Team for 10 yrs. John enjoyed being with people, making them laugh with rousing discussions on politics and sports. He loved and was dearly loved by his family. His granddaughter Devon was special and he loved being her Pop Pop.



John is survived by his wife Bettie, daughter Elizabeth (Cary), son John R. (Jill) and granddaughter Devon, sister Sherree Goss and brother Jim (Julie) Goss. The family requests donations be made in John's honor to Roswell United Methodist.



