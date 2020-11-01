GOROWITZ, Melvin



Melvin Gorowitz, 88, passed away on October 30, 2020. He was born in the Bronx, NY, to immigrants fleeing Russia in the 1920s. He began a long, distinguished career as a manufacturer's representative in the women's apparel business in the 1950s. He married his wife, Joyce, in 1961, and they soon moved to Atlanta, Georgia, a central hub for his sales territories that spanned the southeastern United States. Over his career, he travelled thousands of miles and successfully represented dozens of companies, winning numerous sales awards over more than 40 years. With his gregarious nature, he became well-known among colleagues in the women's apparel business for his integrity, work ethic, and dependable sense of humor. He was a long-time member of the Beth Jacob community, serving as Men's Club President. He is predeceased by his wife of 49 years, Joyce. He is survived by his children, Richard and Stacey Gorowitz and Barry and Toni Gorowitz of Atlanta, GA, Alan and Jennifer Gorowitz of Springfield, Virginia, and six grandchildren, Zach, Ben, Amy, Alec, Aaron, and Emma. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the William Breman Jewish Home (Jewish HomeLife), 3150 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta, Georgia 30327-2108, 404-351-8410. Sign the online guestbook at https://dresslerjewishfunerals.com/. Graveside services will be held Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Arlington Memorial Park. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, Atlanta (770) 451-4999.

