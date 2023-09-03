Gordy, Peter

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

GORDY, Peter Ellis

Peter Ellis Gordy, age 74, of Atlanta, passed away Tuesday, August 29, 2023. Peter was the son of Dr. Fred Gordy Jr. and Marijo Perry Gordy. Peter was born and raised in Conway, AR. He is survived by his wife, Anne; daughter, Jessica Berk; son, Samuel; siblings, Luke, Jill, Ellen, and Graham; and grandchildren, Layne Berk, Kenley Berk, and Emaline Gordy. Peter was a storyteller. He was an idea guy and spent his professional life in the field of marketing and advertising. He was a syndicated columnist and the author of a book, "Toadsuck Tales", a collection of stories growing up in 1950s Toadsuck, AR. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Red Cross. According to Peter, it's the right thing to do. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care

3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.

Atlanta, GA

30341

https://dresslerjewishfunerals.com/

Editors' Picks

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Mornin

Hyundai supercharging EV battery plans in Georgia to take on Tesla

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Crane truck caused Publix parking deck in Atlanta to collapse
11h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Cops: Teenage suspect who shot K-9 killed by officers in Clayton County
9h ago

Credit: AP

Atlanta Parrotheads mourn the death of Jimmy Buffett
7h ago

Credit: AP

Atlanta Parrotheads mourn the death of Jimmy Buffett
7h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

2 killed, 2 injured in overnight shootings in Atlanta
9h ago
The Latest

McNeil, Victor
1h ago
Martin, Jackie
1h ago
Crawford, Miriam
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Hyosub Shin

Power and representation at stake in Georgia redistricting trial
Scenes from Jimmy Buffett’s 2009 Atlanta concert at Lakewood
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Dragon Con, Labor Day ‘Pig Out’ and more
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top