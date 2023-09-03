GORDY, Peter Ellis



Peter Ellis Gordy, age 74, of Atlanta, passed away Tuesday, August 29, 2023. Peter was the son of Dr. Fred Gordy Jr. and Marijo Perry Gordy. Peter was born and raised in Conway, AR. He is survived by his wife, Anne; daughter, Jessica Berk; son, Samuel; siblings, Luke, Jill, Ellen, and Graham; and grandchildren, Layne Berk, Kenley Berk, and Emaline Gordy. Peter was a storyteller. He was an idea guy and spent his professional life in the field of marketing and advertising. He was a syndicated columnist and the author of a book, "Toadsuck Tales", a collection of stories growing up in 1950s Toadsuck, AR. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Red Cross. According to Peter, it's the right thing to do. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.



