GOODYEAR, Nancy Tarver



Nancy Tarver Goodyear, aka Nancy Rice, died peacefully in her sleep on December 3, 2021. Nancy was a passionate teacher of English and Latin, a rock-solid friend, a mentor extraordinaire, and a supportive coworker. She had a beautiful energy that could not be denied and a giving spirit. All with whom she connected soon recognized her intelligence and wit. She was a warm person and a good listener. She brought the best out in those around her. Nancy's voracious reading and gift for teaching shaped her life story and brought her into our lives. The Book of Nancy Goodyear is a classic, and so many of us are grateful to have been a part of it. Since her passing, many former students have reflected upon her stimulating and enthusiastic teaching. In the words of a few: "Nancy Goodyear was an amazing, inspiring teacher." "…she made me a better person. I'm sure there were 1000s of others she had the same impact on…" "I will always treasure my memories of her bouncy excitement while teaching us to love Shakespeare's English." She "is the reason I majored in English in college…I taught high school English…many years after that." "She's the reason I was a Classics major at UGA. She made me love Latin." "I've told the story of her imitating Hannibal's elephants crossing the Alps dozens of times." "She was my favorite teacher of all time! Her love of Latin and ancient history still influences me today." Nancy Goodyear is survived by her stepson Jesse Anderson Rice of Georgia and her cousins Margie Jo Trotter and Danny Thomason of South Carolina. In addition, she is survived by Nancy J. Thompson and Johnny D. Dupree, family of choice; scores of dear friends from T. L. Hannah High School, Emory University, Colquitt Avenue, teaching, yoga, and pretty much anywhere she went; and hundreds of grateful students. Plans for memorial gifts and for a memorial service in the spring will be announced later. A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home.

