GOLDSTEIN, Jonathan



Johnathan Goldstein, age 74, of Brookline, formerly of Carrollton, GA, passed away peacefully on January 3, 2022. Jonathan was born in Boston on March 24, 1947. The son of the late David Goldstein and Miriam Goldstein Sargon, both of Brookline, MA.



Jonathan was an East Asian Studies graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, a Professor of East Asian Studies at the University of West Georgia from 1981 until 2013, and a Research Associate of Harvard University's Fairbanks Center for Chinese Studies since 1985.



Funeral services will be graveside at Temple Emeth Memorial Park, 776 Baker Street, West Roxbury, MA on Wednesday, January 5 at 12 PM.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Sargon/ Goldstein Scholarship Fund, Boys Town Jerusalem, PMB 6250, One Penn Plaza, New York, NY 10117-3490.



Levine Chapels, Brookline, 617-277-8300.



www.levinechapel.com

