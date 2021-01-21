GOLDGEIER, Charles



Charles Goldgeier, age 80, of Atlanta died on January 20, 2021 following a battle with Covid19. He was preceded in death by his son, Jimmy Goldgeier. He is survived by his wife, Sally Goldgeier, son and daughter-in-law, Dan Goldgeier and Valerie Nozick, Seattle, sister and brother-in-law, Maxine and Ed McKeown, Las Vegas, and sisters-in-law, Martha Silver and Jeanette Silver, Bayside, NY. Graveside services will be held 2:30 PM, Friday, January 22, viewable via Zoom link available on Dressler's website: www.DresslerJewishFunerals.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Congregation Gesher L'Torah. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

