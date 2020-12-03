GLAZER, Robert Stuart "Bob"



Robert Stuart "Bob" Glazer died unexpectedly on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the age of 71. Bob was born and raised on Long Island, in Huntington, NY. He was predeceased by his parents, Fred and Helen Glazer and is survived by a brother, John, in Florida.



Bob graduated from Bowdoin College in Maine and shortly thereafter volunteered with the Peace Corps where he spent his time in service in Kenya, East Africa, a life changing experience for him. His time there established an interest in other cultures, animals of all types, photography, and a relationship with the Land Rover vehicle that continued throughout his life.



Bob's successful career as a computer programmer allowed him to continue his world travels throughout Europe, South America, Canada, and even a trip to the Galapagos Islands. After establishing his home in Marietta, GA he started his own company: Basic Discoveries, as an independent contractor writing programs for businesses such as Pyramid Services and Georgia Power.



An avid athlete, Bob ran in both the New York and Toronto marathons. He was also a cyclist, enjoyed hiking, and swimming. For many years he also studied Feldenkrais, a type of exercise therapy, which improves body movement and awareness. He was also a noted Bridge player.



In recent months Bob became a more active volunteer at the cat shelter, Good Mews from where he also adopted his three cats.



He, and his great sense of humor, will be missed by all who knew him.



Due to COVID-19, a small private memorial service will be held in his honor.



Memorial gifts may be made in his name to the American Heart Association.

