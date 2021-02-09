Giles, George

GILES, Jr., George V.



George V. Giles, Jr., 88, passed away on Saturday, February 6, 2021. A graveside service will be held at Crestlawn Memorial Park on Wednesday, February 10, at 2:00pm with Kent Giles officiating.



Mr. Giles was born to George V. Giles Sr. and Mary Cramer Giles in Atlanta, GA. He attended West Fulton High School and graduated with the class of 1949. It was there that he developed a passion for sports that endured for the rest of his life. He played multiple sports in high school and was a member of the rifle team. After high school he entered the Army and was stationed at Ft. Jackson S.C. where he was a training Sgt. He also played on the Army football team there before leaving and beginning a career as a supervisor at the Atlantic Envelope company where he retired. He had many hobbies including family trips to the beach, bowling, playing horseshoes, dog races, and the occasional trip to the casino. He will be remembered mostly for the great family man that he was. He was a great husband to his wife, Marianne, for 64 years. He always supported his children and grandchildren in all that they did. He spent many hours coaching and watching his family at ballparks and racetracks. He was a great friend to many, never met a stranger and was quick to share one of his many jokes.



He is survived by his wife, Marianne Giles; children, Greg (Wendy) Giles, Lisa (Mike) Fowler, and Kristi (Terry) Brown; grandchildren, Kaci Giles, Jesse Giles, Kyle Fowler, and Austin Brown; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his sister, Alice Royal; and brother, Jack Giles.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. Online condolences may be expressed at



